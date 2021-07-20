Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$40.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$40.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SU. raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.31.
Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,432.22. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
