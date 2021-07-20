Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$40.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$40.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SU. raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.31.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,432.22. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.