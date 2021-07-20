Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Trading Up 19.9%

Sundance Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)’s share price was up 19.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 9,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 457,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundance Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Sundance Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.12.

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.