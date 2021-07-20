Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.17 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $54.03 million and approximately $781,738.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.02 or 0.05906006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00130547 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,356,071 coins and its circulating supply is 322,466,868 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

