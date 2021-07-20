SushiSwap Hits Market Cap of $804.29 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.32 or 0.00021206 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $804.29 million and $198.14 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012264 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.14 or 0.00748592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 228,694,292 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

