suterusu 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $151,917.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, suterusu has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $8.36 million and $151,917.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.86 or 0.00752076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.