SVB Leerink Comments on H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Danske raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.72. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.