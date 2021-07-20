Swingby Hits Market Cap of $14.42 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $462,475.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046216 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,920,545 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.