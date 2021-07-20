SynLev Hits Market Capitalization of $67,114.06 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a total market cap of $67,114.06 and $21,235.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.08 or 0.00755675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

