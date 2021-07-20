Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

SNV stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,519. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

