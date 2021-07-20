Syntropy Market Capitalization Achieves $65.85 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $65.85 million and approximately $466,881.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00743669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,073,297 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

