Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 15,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $45,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $50,850.00.

NASDAQ SYPR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 369,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 million, a P/E ratio of 326.00 and a beta of 1.52. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.