Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $68.82 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00366048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,897,692 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

