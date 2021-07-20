Syscoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.60 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $68.82 million and $3.60 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00366048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,897,692 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

