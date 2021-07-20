Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,960,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 12,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.40. 7,017,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,158,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

