Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.7% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.09. 183,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,332,902. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $602.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

