Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 335.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,099 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 2.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.06. The stock had a trading volume of 119,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,224. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.28. The company has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $119.04 and a twelve month high of $254.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

