Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $255.17

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $255.17 and last traded at $254.88, with a volume of 52929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.12.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

The stock has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

