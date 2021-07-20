TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Down 0.5%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and last traded at GBX 1,142 ($14.92). 69,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 50,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($15.00).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,123.51.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

