TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Down 0.5%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and last traded at GBX 1,142 ($14.92). 69,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 50,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($15.00).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,123.51.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

