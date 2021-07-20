TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 202,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,400,563 shares.The stock last traded at $47.44 and had previously closed at $47.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Get TC Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.