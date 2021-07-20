TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.13.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.89 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,464.02. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.