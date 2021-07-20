TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.00. 517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 125,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

About TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA)

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

