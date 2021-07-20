TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

FTI stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

