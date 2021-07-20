Teladoc Health (TDOC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.41. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 7,173 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $1,180,890.99. Insiders sold 299,884 shares of company stock worth $13,100,386 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

