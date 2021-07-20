Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

ERIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 490,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,218. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.49%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

