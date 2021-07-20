Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. 369,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

