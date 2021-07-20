Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TELDF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $2.76 price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

TELDF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

