Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.51 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.