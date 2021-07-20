Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $670.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.47. Tencent has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.72.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.18%.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

