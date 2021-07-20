Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TME stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.85. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $8,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

