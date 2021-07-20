Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,669,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052,616 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.40% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $136,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.