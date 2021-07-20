TerraKRW (KRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,094.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.60 million and approximately $4,094.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00099212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00139404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,610.81 or 0.99826888 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,736,045,688 coins and its circulating supply is 43,735,316,579 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

