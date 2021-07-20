TerraKRW Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.73 million and $4,297.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00143757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,665.52 or 0.99879121 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,657,235,768 coins and its circulating supply is 43,656,506,659 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.