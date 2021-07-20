TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TRSSF opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89. TerrAscend has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $16.25.
TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
