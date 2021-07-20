TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TRSSF opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89. TerrAscend has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRSSF shares. Cowen started coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

