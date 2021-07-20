Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Decreased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246,859 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.32% of Texas Instruments worth $562,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $188.65. 114,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.34.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

