Tezos Price Tops $2.13 (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00007185 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $82.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 883,195,175 coins and its circulating supply is 853,239,781 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

