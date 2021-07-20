TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. TFI International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $100.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

