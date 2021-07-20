TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of TFI International worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

NYSE TFII opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

