TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of TG Therapeutics worth $32,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 148.7% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 307,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $13,359,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.74. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

