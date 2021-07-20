The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Stock Price Up 0.6%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. 2,062,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,727,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.