The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE BK opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

