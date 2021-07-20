The Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.32

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.88. The Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 18,800 shares trading hands.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers consulting advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. It also provides executive search and board services; Caldwell Analytics, a talent optimization solution; and Caldwell Advance, an integrated recruitment solution.

