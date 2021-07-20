The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

