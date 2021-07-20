The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading Down 4.8%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.25 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55). Approximately 192,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 302,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £125.76 million and a PE ratio of -16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.

In related news, insider Clive Watson purchased 100,000 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £133,000 ($173,765.35).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

