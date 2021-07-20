The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.74

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$89.74 and last traded at C$89.74, with a volume of 42281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$87.29.
DSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.22.
In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762 over the last quarter.
About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
