The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.74

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$89.74 and last traded at C$89.74, with a volume of 42281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$87.29.

DSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.22.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762 over the last quarter.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

