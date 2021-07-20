The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.21

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.21 and traded as high as C$88.06. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$87.29, with a volume of 60,936 shares trading hands.

DSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 100.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,720. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

