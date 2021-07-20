The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.21

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.21 and traded as high as C$88.06. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$87.29, with a volume of 60,936 shares trading hands.
DSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 100.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In other news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,720. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762.
About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.