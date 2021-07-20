The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.18. 3,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 486,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $231,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
