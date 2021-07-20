The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.18. 3,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 486,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $231,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

