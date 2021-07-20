The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 500 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00.

ENSG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 284,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,091. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after buying an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

