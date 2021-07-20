The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:EL traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $187.75 and a one year high of $328.65. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.96.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $937,000. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 275.5% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

