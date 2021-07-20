The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) to Neutral

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Avast stock remained flat at $$8.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.50. Avast has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

