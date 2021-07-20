The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) to Neutral

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Avast stock remained flat at $$8.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.50. Avast has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

