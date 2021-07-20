The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$62.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.07.

ATD.B stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$52.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.75. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

